Crime Stoppers seeks information on suspects who abandoned puppy in San Marcos

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement is investigating a felony animal cruelty case in San Marcos.

A Humane officer responded to the Circle Mart at 202 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos on May 24 at 10:45 a.m. after a customer had alerted a store employee of an abandoned puppy in a photo memorabilia box just outside the entrance near a trash container.

The fawn colored, 6-7 week old female chihuahua puppy was extremely lethargic, malnourished and in need of emergency medical attention. The store’s cashier told the responding Humane Officer the puppy was also very cold and wet.

The officer rushed the puppy to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus for immediate medical treatment. Due to the patient’s small size and very poor condition, she was given a grave prognosis and the decision for urgent humane euthanasia was determined to be the kindest option to end her suffering.

SDHS’s Humane Law Enforcement obtained video surveillance showing a dark blue or black 2-door sedan occupied by at least three people parked in front of the neighboring business, Metro by T-Mobile. A male suspect exited the backseat and entered the store. He returned to the vehicle and the female driver went into the store.

While the female was inside, the male suspect took an uncovered box out of the car, placed it next to the trash receptacle near the front entrance of Circle Mart and returned to the vehicle. A customer exited the store and saw the puppy in the box, immediately alerting the cashier in the store. The female subject purchased a bag of ice, returned to the vehicle and drove away.

Suspect #1: Heavy set Hispanic male in his 20’s: Approximate height of 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet, 220-250 pounds; Black neck length hair, a short beard on the lower portion of his face, wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and white tennis shoes.

Suspect #2: Hispanic female in her 20’s; Approximate height of 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches; Black hair in a bun, wearing a grey T-shirt, dark pants and black slip on shoes.

Subject #3: Hispanic female in her 20’s; Heavy set, approximately 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, 150–175 pounds; Black hair pulled back, wearing a black T-shirt and olive green pants, possible grey tennis shoes with white stripes on the side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If anyone has information, leads can be reported through an anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Information can also be reported to San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement by calling 619-299-7012 (then press 1).

Surveillance video can be viewed here. Warning: The photos may be disturbing.

