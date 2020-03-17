Coronavirus pandemic leads to closures in Rancho Santa Fe and cancellations countywide

On March 16, San Diego County announced new emergency regulations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 including a ban on all gatherings of 50 people or more, the immediate closure of all adult entertainment establishments that serve alcohol and restrictions on in-dining options at restaurants.

The regulations will go into effect at midnight on Tuesday, March 17 and will continue through March 31.

Among the regulations was a strong recommendation that all persons that are 65 years or older, have a chronic underlying condition or have a compromised immune system self-quarantine themselves at home.

Betrand Hug, owner of Rancho Santa Fe village’s longest-running restaurant Mille Fleurs, sent a message to customers on March 15 that he had already made the decision to close the restaurant for two weeks.

“At a time like this, we are all given an opportunity to be bigger than our business, bigger than the bottom line and to be the leaders that we have always strived to be in the face of our biggest challenge yet,” wrote Hug. “Today, hospitality has taken on a new meaning. Now, to ‘take care of each other’ is to protect our entire community to the best of our ability and not add to the problem.”

Nearby village restaurant Thyme in the Ranch has moved to offer limited local delivery and no-touch carryout. Visit thymeintheranch.com for more details on how to place orders.

The Rancho Santa Fe vegetable stand Chino Farms said they are taking it day by day, continuing to harvest and taking extreme precaution and sanitizing practices to protect themselves and the community. Though the stand serves far fewer than 250 customers at one time, Chino Farms asked that customers not touch produce with bare hands and respect personal distances when at the stand.

“Remember that stress dampens our immunity,” read Chino Farms’ message to customers on Facebook. “Most importantly: Stay safe, friends.”

Solana Santa Fe School and all of the Solana Beach School District schools will be closed through April 13, following spring break—the timeline may shorten or extend depending on how the pandemic unfolds. According to a letter from Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger, beginning on March 23, students will be expected to continue their learning experiences through educational materials and resources provided by the district.

Prior to their school closure on March 16, the Rancho Santa Fe School District had been preparing to possibly offer online classes to students. Information will be forthcoming to district families on the next steps.

All schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District will be closed through March 27. The district still wants to ensure that all students have access to meals and the nutrition services program will provide an opportunity for families to pick up meals between 11:30 a.m, and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Earl Warren Middle School and San Dieguito Academy. The most updated district information will be available on the district’s website.

The Rancho Santa Fe Library has canceled all library events, programs and classes through the end of March. As of press time, the library building will remain open to provide services such as computers, wi-fi and material checkout. For more information, contact (858) 756-2512.

Many local churches have canceled their services and groups and have started offering virtual church services. Local churches now streaming include The Village Church, Rancho Santa Fe’s Church of the Nativity, and Horizon Christian Church.

“We hope the message, the music, and the love put into it will bless you no matter when or how you are able to watch,” the Village Church posted.

For the latest information on coronavirus as well as preparedness tips and other resources, visit San Diego County’s website at coronavirus-sd.com

