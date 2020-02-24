Sheriffs investigating report of shots fired in Rancho Santa Fe village

A sheriff’s investigation is continuing following a report of gunshots being fired in the Rancho Santa Fe village last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 at about 8:43 p.m.,deputies from the Sheriff’s North Coastal Station responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 16900 block of Via De Santa Fe at the Compass building near La Flecha. Deputies contacted the reporting party and checked the area where the gunshots were heard.

According to Lt. Michael Blevins, as they were checking the area, they contacted a subject who identified himself as a border patrol agent. The agent informed the deputies that he was off duty, walking in the area and he saw what he believed to be a subject getting out of a car parked nearby. The agent believed the subject that exited the car shot at him. To defend himself, the agent returned fire.

There were no injuries in this incident. The Rancho Santa Fe Patrol also responded to provide assistance.

Advertisement

According to Blevins, the facts surrounding the confrontation are currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. Currently, there are no outstanding suspects and Blevins said there is no danger to the community.

