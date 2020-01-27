Have a heart: Third Bloom’s display benefits Helen Woodward

Third Bloom Florals & Gifts in the Rancho Santa Fe village has launched a heartwarming new social awareness campaign to benefit Helen Woodward Animal Center. Out on the La Granada storefront, owner Jennifer Jensen has erected a huge heart installation between two palm trees—the living heart is made up of succulents, flowers and colorful sprays and it is the hope that people will take advantage of the setting to pose and post photos on social media.

Third Bloom will be donating $1 for every photo that uses the hashtag #HeartHWAC and tags both @ThirdBloom and @HWAC until Feb. 15.

“Hopefully lots of members of the community stop by to take a photo of their dog, kids or just enjoy the living heart installation and post to help raise money and awareness for such a great local organization,” said Jensen. “I myself have adopted a dog from Helen Woodward and they are a close organization to my heart. I would love to support them and give back as well as getting the community involved.”

Visit Third Bloom at 6012 La Granada, www.thirdbloom.com, and learn more about Helen Woodward at animalcenter.org.

