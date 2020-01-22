RSF School District’s chief business officer to depart for superintendent role

Rancho Santa Fe School District’s Chief Business Officer Bradley Johnson has resigned effective Jan. 31.

Johnson sent a message to staff on Friday, Jan. 17, sharing that he had been recruited and appointed as the new superintendent of the Dehesa School District in East County San Diego.

Brad Johnson (Courtesy)

“It was not an easy decision to pursue this new opportunity. Working here has been an incredible experience both personally and professionally,” wrote Johnson of his three years at the district.

In his message, he complimented R. Roger Rowe School staff for their professionalism and their efforts to provide the best educational experience to students and the community. “I’ve learned so much during my time here, and I know that R. Roger Rowe will continue to thrive.”

The Rancho Santa Fe School District board will hold a special meeting on Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. to address the vacancy in closed session.

