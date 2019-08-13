RSF Association hires new building commissioner

The Rancho Santa Fe Association recently hired new building commissioner Maryam Babaki, filling a position that has been vacant for about 10 months. Babaki’s first day on the job was Aug. 5.

RSF Association Building Commissioner Maryam Babaki (Courtesy)

Babaki comes to the Association with 25 years of experience in public and private development. A civil engineer, she led the public works and development services department for the City of Commerce, was an engineering director for the City of San Marcos and a development services director for National City. She additionally has worked for Port Authority of New York and Caltrans.

“She is a great addition to the Association,” said RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen.

As Whalen said, Babaki will help strengthen the building department which has been short-staffed in what has been a very busy year. The Association has had 456 building applications this year, up 10 percent from 2018. The month of June had 61 applications alone.

To further help shore up the building and planning department, the Association also recently added new code enforcement officer Eric Field. Field has 20 years of experience as a certified officer with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers and formerly worked for the City of San Marcos.

