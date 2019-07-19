Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Playtime: New structure slides into RSF Sports Fields

The Association installed a new playground at the Rancho Santa Fe Sports Field.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
July 23, 2019
12:19 PM
This July, the Rancho Santa Fe Association installed a new play structure for the community’s kids at the Rancho Santa Fe Sports Fields. The new $42,744 set replaced the aged wooden structure that was removed in December 2018 to the surprise of some local families. Association staff and the Trails and Recreation Committee reviewed numerous options for a replacement, selecting the Henderson Recreation set with slides and climbers under a green pyramid roof. The new play structure is on a slightly larger footprint than before at the fields on Rambla De Las Flores.

Karen Billing
