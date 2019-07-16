R. Roger Rowe principal Garrett Corduan resigns

After recently being appointed the K-8 principal at R. Roger Rowe School, Garrett Corduan has resigned effective July 12. Corduan will leave Rancho Santa Fe for a position as a K-6 principal at Mendoza Elementary School, part of the South Bay Union Elementary School District in Imperial Beach.

Corduan has been the principal of R. Roger Rowe Middle School for the last eight years. As part of a shift in the district’s administration staffing, he was selected to serve as the K-8 principal this coming school year. The former K-5 principal, Kim Pinkerton, accepted a new principal position in the Solana Beach School District in May.

“We appreciate his contributions to our school community and wish him well in the next part of his career,” wrote Superintendent Donna Tripi in a letter to school families.

The board will discuss staffing the principal position at its next board meeting on Aug. 8.

Megan Loh, a former fifth grade teacher, was approved to be the school’s K-8 assistant principal at the board’s July 11 board meeting.

“Megan did a wonderful job for our district as the interim elementary assistant principal from August -April of this past school year,” wrote Tripi. “I am confident that she will do an excellent job for our district and am looking forward to working with her next year.”