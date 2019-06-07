‘A Universe of Stories': RSF Library kicks off summer reading program

The Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library is gearing up for a summer reading program they hope will be out of this world with space-themed crafts, an astronaut story time and even a “Star Wars” party. Kids got signed up for this summer’s “A Universe of Stories” reading program on May 6 with ice pops, face painting with Free Spirit the Clown and giant bubble-making.

Participants in the program can earn prizes the more they read as well as take on the reading program passport challenge: kids can visit all 11 spots in the Rancho Santa Fe village and turn in completed passports for a prize.

Lily AKA Rapunzel shows off her unicorn face paint. Karen Billing

The library has lots of activities scheduled for the program including making rocket ship rings on Friday, June 14 at 3:30 p.m. and Shrinky Dink planet charms all day on Saturday, June 15. On June 20 at 2 p.m., Science Tellers will come to perform “Aliens Escape from Earth”, using science experiments to help bring the story to life.

The “Star Wars” party will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. The program concludes with the annual ice cream social on July 26.

Kids make bubbles on the library patio. Karen Billing

For a full calendar of events, check out rsflibraryguild.org