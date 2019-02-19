Joyworks brings charity yoga, wine tasting event to the Inn on Feb. 24

The Spa at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe recently launched Uncork & Unwind, an event that combines yoga and wine-tasting into an 80-minute class that benefits a different charity each month.

The next Uncork & Unwind event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. The series is offered in partnership with Joyworks Network, with $5 of each ticket sold benefiting a different philanthropic cause each month. This month’s charity is Breast Cancer Angels.

The yoga sequence unlocks the chakras of taste and smell, laying the foundation for a wine tasting journey that includes three reds, two whites and finishes with a sparkling wine. The class is tailored for experienced yogis and newcomers alike, ensuring a fun and informative class for all.

Joyworks, founded by local Rancho Santa Fe realtor Janet Lawless Christ, also hosts a Good Joy Hunting happy hour at the Inn’s The Huntsman whiskey bar from 5-8 p.m. The happy hour features jazz musician Celeste Barbier and a portion of every Joyworks cocktail purchased goes to charity.