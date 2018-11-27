Rancho Santa Fe residents make $1 million donation to UC San Diego

Rancho Santa Fe’s Rafael and Marina Pastor recently made a $1 million gift to the University of California San Diego to support the Rady School of Management and the School of Global Policy and Strategy. With this gift—to be matched dollar for dollar by the UC San Diego Chancellor’s Faculty Fellowship Challenge—the schools will enhance their ability to retain and attract world-class faculty to the campus.

“With this gift, Rafael and Marina Pastor are providing fellowships that will assist with recruiting outstanding faculty and help us realize our teaching and research mission,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “Their donation will create a lasting legacy at UC San Diego.”

The donation will create the Rafael and Marina Pastor Chancellor’s Rady School of Management Endowed Faculty Fellowships and the Rafael and Marina Pastor Chancellor’s Endowed School of Global Policy and Strategy Faculty Fellowships. At the Rady School of Management, faculty awarded the fellowships will focus on research, teaching and programs on the influence and exchange of entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development between the United States and Israel.

The two faculty fellowships at the School of Global Policy and Strategy will focus on analyzing the challenges and solutions to international commercial diplomacy and economic governance.

Rafael Pastor said he was inspired to support both schools because of his combined interest in international relations and international business. Pastor was able to shape the faculty fellowships at both schools to address an important, unmet need as well as align to what is important to him and Marina.

“Marina and I reached the point where we wanted to do something of significance for San Diego. It seems to me, both historically and currently, that there's no single greater driver of what this city is than UC San Diego,” said Rafael Pastor. “It has boosted the economy and the reputation of this city. Not just academically but more broadly. It is really an amazingly successful institution.”

Throughout his career based in New York, Rafael Pastor has held senior executive positions at international corporations including CEO of Hoyts Cinemas Corporation; president of USA Networks International; executive vice president, international, of News Corporation and Fox Television International; and president of CBS/Fox Video International. He is also a founding partner of an investment-banking firm.

Pastor moved to San Diego in 2004 and from that time to 2013, he was chairman of the board and CEO of Vistage International, the world’s largest for-profit CEO membership company. Currently, he serves on the boards of and is an investor in a range of companies. He is active in the UC San Diego community and is currently the chairman of the International Advisory Board at the School of Global Policy and Strategy and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at the Rady School. He was born in Israel to Hungarian parents, and speaks several languages.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia and with an advanced degree in interior design and graphic arts, Marina Pastor owned and operated one of America’s foremost restoration of object-of-art firms in New York, which she sold before moving with Rafael to San Diego.

Marina has been involved with and supported the International Bipolar Foundation, La Jolla Music Society and various women’s groups at UC San Diego. She has served on the board of the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club and is currently a board member at the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund and the North Coast Repertory Theatre

The couple hopes their donation will prompt others to decide to support UC San Diego.

“We encourage others to follow in our footsteps,” Pastor said. “If you are grateful in general for where you are in life, show your gratitude in some tangible way where you can make a difference. Support what actually speaks to who you are and what got you to where you are.”

“We are deeply thankful for the generous investment from the Pastors,” said Peter F. Cowhey, dean of the School of Global Policy and Strategy. “It is especially fitting this year as we celebrate the school’s 30th anniversary – a time when we are not only reflecting on our past achievements but forging ahead to conduct policy-relevant research shaping peace and prosperity in the 21st Century.”

Robert S. Sullivan, dean of the Rady School of Management, said the Pastors’ gift will make a significant impact, supporting faculty “who inspire our innovation economy through a dynamic exchange and understanding involving students and colleagues in Israel.”

“The support of two great community leaders is a signal that demonstrates the school is worth investing in and continuing to grow,” said Ernest Rady, naming donor of the Rady School.“This means a lot to me because Rafael and I have been friends, Marina too, for over 15 years. They are great people.”