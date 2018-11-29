News Local News

Rancho Santa Fe Library's annual tea, tree raffle Dec. 14

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe will host the 28th annual Christmas Tea and Tree Raffle on Friday, Dec. 14 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Rancho Santa Fe Library.

Caralyn Buehner with her "Snowmen at Night"-inspired tree. McKenzie Images

Celebrate the season with a selection of holiday treats and join in a raffle for your favorite tabletop holiday creation. Music will be provided by the R. Roger Rowe School choir at 2:30 p.m. The tea will begin at 1:30 p.m. for adults only and all ages are welcome from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with the raffle to begin at 4 p.m.

Feeling festive? Decorate your own tabletop tree, wreath or menorah for the library’s raffle. Your creative donations are what makes the Christmas Tea a success each year.

Raffle tickets are available now at the library. For more information, visit rsflibraryguild.com or call (858) 756-4780.

