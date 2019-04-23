Third Bloom now open in Rancho Santa Fe village

Among the spring sweet peas and orchids, life feels pretty rosy for Jennifer Jensen, the owner of the new Rancho Santa Fe floral shop Third Bloom.

Jensen is happily harried after completing an extensive renovation of the La Granada shop in order to open up in time for a busy Easter weekend and get set for the Mother’s Day rush next month.

“My first week was awesome and everyone was so excited to see that a flower shop is still here and to see that it is such an update,” Jensen said.

The update was actually an extreme makeover—taking out the old carpet, redoing the walls, adding new light fixtures and opening up the hidden skylights that filled the shop with so much sun that Jensen feared she might get a sunburn.

Inside the new Third Bloom. Karen Billing

“People have been saying it’s so clean, bright, airy and has the best energy,” Jensen said of the new look.

During the renovations, she uncovered hand-painted lettering on the wall that reads “cut Flowers gifts,” likely from over 20 years ago. Jensen incorporated the old sign into her new design, behind the black wood and white quartz-topped main workstation.

In addition to flowers, Third Bloom also carries a selection of gifts—Jensen has already had to restock after one customer bought out her entire line of Les Roches beeswax candles.

The storefront has been a floral shop for more than 25 years and Jensen was able to get into her “dream” space following previous owner Penelope Bax’s retirement. Jensen had actually worked at Rancho Santa Fe Flowers for eight years before starting her own floral business in 2011.

Before returning to Rancho Santa Fe, Jensen had a retail shop in Escondido for two years and a design studio near Lake Hodges.

“I’m seeing a lot of my old clients coming in from when I worked here before,” Jensen said. “It’s exciting to be a part of the community again and to be partnering up with local businesses to help with their flowers and plants.”

People have also come in and inquired about holding floral arrangement classes in the space with friends, “That’s my dream and people have told me that’s what they want to do without me even telling them,” Jensen said.

All of the workstations are on casters so Jensen would be able to move them around in the shop for such events and classes.

In addition to all the interior upgrades, Jensen made big changes to the shop’s frontage on La Granada, getting rid of the old white latticework on the rooftop, redoing the garden wall and replacing the grass with drought-tolerant landscaping. Most noticeably, Third Bloom’s building and all of those owned by Millar Properties on the street got a fresh coat of bright white paint.

“It’s like a facelift for the whole block, which is nice,” Jensen said. “I think it might start a trend.”

Third Bloom is located at 6012 La Granada, Rancho Santa Fe. For more information visit thirdbloom.com or call (858) 759-8933.