Third Bloom floral shop to open in Rancho Santa Fe village

Longtime Rancho Santa Fe Flowers and Gifts may have closed in the village, but a new floral shop is sprouting up in its place. New owner Jennifer Jensen plans to open the fresh and modern Third Bloom in April, focusing on artfully designed arrangements “made with love” as well as a selection of home décor items and gifts. Her creations will feature mainly California-grown flowers as well as unique imported blooms.

Jensen has been in the floral business for over 20 years, including an eight-year stint working at Rancho Santa Fe Flowers. She has always been drawn to Rancho Santa Fe, “It just feels like I’m coming home,” she said of opening up her new shop.

The former floral shop is undergoing a complete renovation. Karen Billing

“As part of the family ownership of this property, we were gratified that with the retirement of Penelope Bax of Rancho Santa Fe Flowers, who operated in this location for more than 25 years, we would continue to have a florist in the village,” said Bill Shrader of Colliers International who represented Third Bloom and the landlord Millar Properties, LLC. “We look forward to having Third Bloom for another quarter century in the community.”

Raised in Escondido, Jensen went to college to study art and worked in a floral shop part time. She soon realized that flowers were her true medium and her passion.

Jensen continues to work to improve her technique and skills from designers she admires, “It’s important to keep learning and evolving and testing my creative limits.”

After working in Rancho Santa Fe and managing other flower businesses, she went out on her own in 2011 doing florals for weddings and events as Third Bloom. She opened up a retail shop in Escondido which she ran for two years before moving into a design studio near Lake Hodges.

Jensen took a break to be a stay-at-home mom to her daughter for a few years but found herself missing flowers, her flower family and clients. When she was scouting potential shop locations, she immediately thought of Rancho Santa Fe. Upon finding out that Bax was not renewing her lease, she pitched her vision for the space, signing a lease in December 2018.

“Now my dream is coming true, I’m back and I’m so excited,” Jensen said.

She began renovations on March 1 when she took over the shop, which needed a lot of TLC. Jensen moved the cooler and completely gutted the space—taking out the old carpet floor and brightening the space with new light fixtures and crisp white walls. Jensen is going for a “really fresh, minimal modern” look with custom workstations and flower bar with black wood details, topped with white quartz. Throughout the shop there will be accents of Jensen’s signature blue and antique gold.

During the renovations Jensen has found some hidden gems.

“We uncovered beautiful skylights in the ceiling. We opened this all up and the light is amazing,” said Jensen, who aims to do “dramatic” seasonal hanging floral installations under the skylights.

When moving the cooler and striping the wall, they found hand-painted lettering that reads “cut Flowers gifts,” likely from over 20 years ago. She plans to incorporate the little piece of the shop’s history into the design.

Jensen will also give the exterior of the shop’s La Granada frontage a makeover with new drought tolerant landscaping replacing the grass and replacing the deteriorated wood of the garden wall with herringbone brick. The building will also get a fresh coat of paint and a new awning on the side.

With the new shop Jensen hopes to host classes on floral arrangements and cocktail hours and become involved in the community—she has already partnered with the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center on an upcoming event.

Many of the flower shop’s employees will stay on and while many locals (and their dogs) have stopped in to take a peek and say hello, she is looking forward to reconnecting with the tight-knit community of Rancho Santa Fe and being a part of all the cherished moments in people’s lives.

“I am so full of gratitude and thankful that I now have a space to create a wonderful floral and gift experience, get to design with beautiful locally grown flowers and deliver happiness and smiles and work together with the community to better our connections, environments, our art and ourselves,” Jensen said.