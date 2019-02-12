RSF Tennis Club to upgrade, resurface courts

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club is undergoing a renovation and upgrade that will result in two newly resurfaced courts and seven new courts for pickleball.

According to RSF Tennis Club Director Derek Miller, courts 11 and 12 have deteriorated after over 46 years of life.The club had budgeted funds to replace the courts in four years but due to the nature of the deterioration, the club board approved pushing up the resurfacing project in addition to expanding the courts to make room for pickleball.

Pickleball, a popular game with members, is played on a smaller court with solid wood paddles and a ball similar to a wiffle ball. Pickleball clinics are held throughout the week at the club and the club is gearing up to host a Pickleball Extravaganza event on March 3 from 3-6 p.m. with food and games.

At the Feb. 7 meeting, the Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved an expenditure request of $120,000 for the work, available in the club’s reserves. CH Court Tech is expected to start the work immediately and construction will take no longer than a month and a half.