Storytime with Sugar the rescue horse

Rancho Santa Fe author Stacy Snyder made her second appearance at the Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library with her rescue mini-horse Sugar and rescue dog Charger on Nov. 6.

The library was packed for Tuesday preschool storytime as children listened Snyder her read her book “My Name is Sugar”, which tells the true story of how she found her beloved rescue animals. Afterward children got a chance to meet Sugar and Charger as well as participate in a coloring craft with pages from the book.