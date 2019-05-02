New stop signs installed in Rancho Santa Fe

The new stop sign at the slightly skewed intersection of Linea Del Cielo, Calzada Del Bosque and Rambla De Las Flores went live on April 24. A mystery Rancho Santa Fe resident decorated the new signs with smiley face balloons.
County traffic engineers determined the need for better assignment of right-of-way and traffic control at the intersection, which has had about 25 reported collisions at the intersection in a five-year period.
The stop sign proposal was driven by member complaints to the Rancho Santa Fe Patrol. In March 2018, the Patrol forwarded the item to the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee for consideration. The county received unanimous support for the new stop signs from the Rancho Santa Fe Association board and the Board of Supervisors approved the traffic calming measure in February. --Report by Karen Billing