Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa honored as best in California

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa has been named the number one Best Resort and Best Hotel in California in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best Hotel Rankings.

The Mediterranean-inspired resort on 45 acres in Rancho Santa Fe remains the only Relais & Châteaux property in Southern California and one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations for its privacy, culinary and wellness pursuits.

The annual evaluation of hotels across the nation also awarded Rancho Valencia a Gold Badge for placing among the top ten percent of all ranked hotels in the country specifically, number five Best Resort in the U.S. and number nine Best Hotel in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to have been named the number one resort and hotel in California,” said Rancho Valencia’s General Manager Coni Thornburg. “We take tremendous pride in nurturing a luxury experience that exceeds expectations of the most seasoned traveler through our dedication of understanding the art of hospitality. We have a lot in store for 2019, including our 30th anniversary, and cannot wait to share what’s next for Rancho Valencia.”

Rancho Valencia recently added two clay courts. Courtesy

Thornburg, who joined Rancho Valencia last year, has cultivated a unique guest and internal culture that embodies the property’s Mediterranean and Southern California influences, including the planting of wildflowers on the property for every positive TripAdvisor review they receive and sending wildflower seeds home with guests. Thornburg is creating her legacy at Rancho Valencia through the development of an on-site chicken coop and garden, gleaning events and various other programming that will foster interactive sustainable culinary and wellness experiences and continue to position the resort as one of the best.

Rancho Valencia has become a hospitality leader and trendsetter with its spa,wellness and culinary programming. Recently the property introduced a Pinerallo Test Drive Program, the first U.S. hotel partnership with Cicli Pinarello—the program allows Rancho Valencia guests an opportunity to ride complimentary Pinarello bikes. The property has also enhanced its award-winning tennis program led by two-time U.S.Open Champion Robin White with the addition of two new red ClayTech tennis courts. The Spa at Rancho features wellness therapies and retreats and state-of-the-art facilities that bring guests the latest science and technology for restorative and healing experiences.