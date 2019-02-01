Driver injured in crash into power pole, trapped by downed wires in Rancho Santa Fe

Courtesy of OnScene TV

A car crashed into and knocked down a power pole Thursday evening, Jan. 31, in Rancho Santa Fe. The downed power lines trapped the seriously injured driver and another motorist for about 45 minutes until SDG&E crews could ensure the wires posed no danger.

A car crashed into and knocked down a power pole Thursday evening, Jan. 31, in Rancho Santa Fe. The downed power lines trapped the seriously injured driver and another motorist for about 45 minutes until SDG&E crews could ensure the wires posed no danger. (Courtesy of OnScene TV)