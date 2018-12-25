Coffee shop, steak house now open in Palma de la Reina

An Italian coffee house, a gourmet to-go market and a steak house are the latest additions to Palma de la Reina, the mixed-use complex located in Rancho Santa Fe’s enclave of Whispering Palms.

Restaurateur Bob Djahanguiri, a Rancho Santa Fe resident and co-owner of the Rancho Santa Fe Bistro, has launched three unique concepts at Palma de la Reina, including Bobby D’s RibEye, Cappuccino and Marché.

Bobby D’s RibEye is a steak house specializing in USDA Prime ribeye that has been aged in Himalayan sea salt for four weeks. This dry-aging process is known for creating a smooth tenderness and unique depth of flavor. Bobby D’s also offers an unlimited salad bar with items such as beet salad, caprese salad and fresh fruit.

Cappuccino serves up coffee Italian style as well as fresh-baked muffins, scones and other pastries, Cappuccino’s signature item is its European-style croissants.

Djahanguiri’s Marché is a gourmet grab-and-go market featuring wine, beer and food from the Bobby D’s menu, packaged to-go.

Also new to Palma de la Reina is Diva Nail Salon, a favorite among local residents that has relocated from its former address near Gelson’s off Via de la Valle.

Palma de la Reina is continuing to lease retail and office space as well as two-bedroom, two-bath luxury apartment homes. Other merchants include Whispering Palms Dry Cleaners, Gyrotonic Rancho Santa Fe, Salon Draven, and My Brighter Side, a boutique specializing in mastectomy products and services for women affected by breast cancer. Professional service firms now located at Palma de la Reina include Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, Dolce Vita, M.D.; a medical grade skin care practice, Bob Baker Enterprises, Rancho Private Wealth and Tate Asset Management.