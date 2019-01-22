Love Datsiya boutique brings Italian trends to Rancho Santa Fe

Retail has returned to the Rancho Santa Fe village with the newly opened Love Datsiya boutique.

While the sign for the shop is still in the works, Rancho Santa Fe resident Naghmeh Farajollahi first opened her doors on Dec. 14, offering Italian fashion finds at great price points and unique looks often topped with her signature fedora. For now just a sidewalk sign and head-turning window displays announce the arrival of the boutique bookended by Kern & Co and Rancho Santa Fe Flowers & Gifts on La Granada.

Farajollahi has always wanted to run her own boutique—she loves fashion and kept up with the trends while living in Germany and then the East coast. Back east she and her husband, RJ, had a shoe company and were also in the sunglass business for 20 years.

The couple moved their family to San Diego 14 years ago and as a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club, she often drove through the village thinking it would be a perfect spot for a boutique.

“Every time I came through this cute little town and thought, ‘How could there not be anything here?’” said Farajollahi.

She was quick to call the same day she saw that the storefront was available. The Farajollahis undertook a three-week remodel of the space, lightening it up by stripping the wallpaper that coated the walls, putting in wood flooring and custom-made chandeliers. The boutique’s name Datsiya is a combination of her two sons’ names, Datis and Arsiya.

As the store is small and cozy, Farajollahi likens it to “a little jewelry box” —she carefully handpicks every item to fill the space. She looks for items that are a little more “edgy, savvy and new” for Ranch ladies, offering something a little bit different than other boutiques, a chance to “take a little risk” with fashion. In addition to the Italian clothing, she also sells accessories such as jewelry, shoes and designer sunglasses—so far she has sold a lot of Datsiya fedoras.

Farajollahi said the price points in her boutique are reasonable, “nothing crazy,” which she hopes will enable women to come in more often to spice up their wardrobes.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know more people,” Farajollahi said.