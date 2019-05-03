Moana visits RSF Library ahead of fun-packed May

The Rancho Santa Fe Library Karen Billing

Moana visited the Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library for storytime on April 23 and library staff is excited about a full calendar of events planned for this coming month.

May 13: Bingo, 3:15 p.m.

May 14: Rainbow Fish puppet show, 10:30 a.m.

May 16: Cirque Quirk circus entertainment, 3:30 p.m.

May 22: Tween and teen henna and glitter craft, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

May 23: Miniature horse and dog visit with local author, 3:30 p.m.

Book Babies is held every Wendesday at 10:30 p.m. and Toddler Storytime is held at 10:30 every Friday.