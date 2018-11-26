Olde Fashioned Christmas at the Inn on Nov. 30

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will host its annual Olde Fashioned Christmas on Friday, Nov. 30.
The celebration includes a tree lighting, hot chocolate, a bounce house and a performance from the R. Roger Rowe School Choir at 5:30 p.m. before the 6 p.m. tree lighting. Santa is expected to arrive at 6:30 p.m. and will be available for photo ops.
Culinary creations from the Inn’s team, like s’mores and holiday beverages, will be available for purchase.
The event also features a Soup Challenge in which restaurants will be serving their seasonal recipes for guests to judge the best in town. All of the proceeds from the Soup Challenge will go to Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs, a local non-profit who trains and places service dogs with wounded warriors and individuals with autism.