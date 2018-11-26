Olde Fashioned Christmas at the Inn on Nov. 30

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will host its annual Olde Fashioned Christmas on Friday, Nov. 30.

The celebration includes a tree lighting, hot chocolate, a bounce house and a performance from the R. Roger Rowe School Choir at 5:30 p.m. before the 6 p.m. tree lighting. Santa is expected to arrive at 6:30 p.m. and will be available for photo ops.

Guests enjoy the snow at last year's Olde Fashioned Christmas. McKenzie Images

Culinary creations from the Inn’s team, like s’mores and holiday beverages, will be available for purchase.