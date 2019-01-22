RSF Garden Club to award $100,000 in community grants

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is currently requesting applications to award $100,000 in grant funding for projects or initiatives that meet the organization’s mission to “further the development of charitable and/or educational horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe.”

Prospective projects should show relevance to the Garden Club mission. They must be technically and economically feasible ensuring that all those actively involved in the project will benefit from the results. Projects must address a community need, facilitate the transfer of technology, skills and knowledge to others, and foster self-sufficiency.

Stepping up its philanthropic efforts, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club has increased its grant funds for 2019, dedicating $100,000 for local nonprofit and educational organizations this upcoming fiscal year. Grant funding will be distributed among as many qualifying applicants and in monetary amounts the RSF Garden Club Board of Directors deems appropriate. Entities eligible to apply for a grant include 501c3 charitable organizations in San Diego County.

The Grant Application form can be found online at rsfgardenclub.org along with an outline of criteria that successful applicants must satisfy, and an explanation of the process that the Grant Committee will use to award the funds.

For more details contact Thora Guthrie at (858) 756-1554 or thora@rsfgardenclub.org. Applications will be accepted through March 15 at noon. Grant winners will be notified and invited to attend the Garden Club’s annual meeting held on May 29.