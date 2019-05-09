New Rancho Santa Fe Fire District Foundation to hold fundraiser for firefighters

A new foundation to support the fire district that protects Rancho Santa Fe and nearby areas will hold its inaugural fundraiser Saturday, May 18.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District Foundation is inviting community members to learn how they can get involved and contribute to the fire department that serves a 50-square-mile area.

The 34,000-plus residents the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District serves include those in Rancho Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, The Crosby, 4S Ranch, Santa Fe Valley, Bernardo Lake Estates, Bernardo Point, the Summit of Rancho Bernardo, Del Dios, Harmony Grove, Elfin Forest and many other communities.

The 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 fundraiser will be held at Cielo Village Square, 18029 Calle Ambiente in Rancho Santa Fe.

There is no admission fee or registration required, but attendees will have an opportunity to make a free-will donation to the foundation. All donations are tax deductible. Donations can also be designated for education scholarships, equipment or general use, said Karen Tangorra, the foundation’s event manager.

The social event will also have live music, catered food, drink stations, speakers and information available on how to get involved with the foundation and its future fundraising efforts.

“This inaugural fundraiser has wonderful possibilities, not just for the district (but region),” Tangorra said, mentioning how the district’s personnel and equipment are often deployed outside of its boundaries during fires and other emergencies.

According to the foundation’s website, its goal is to support the RSF firefighters “with additional resources so they can excel at their jobs. Our financial support provides for better training, equipment, recognition, team building, scholarships and more.”

With these additional resources, “the extra level of care, of preparedness, of training may save someone’s home, or may in fact save someone’s life. Supporting the RSF Fire Foundation can change lives, maybe a firefighter’s, maybe a neighbor’s, maybe yours.”

Tangorra said fundraising goals include being able to install solar systems on the district’s stations’ roofs so they are more energy efficient; providing new and better equipment for firefighter protection and safety; providing new fire engines where needed; funding individual station improvements and increasing educational tools.

Though it recently formed, the foundation has already provided a new, state-of-the-art Phantom 4 Pro+ Drone Quadcopter to allow better assessment of fire situations and get personnel in and out of fire situations with a greater degree of safety. It has also provided a detox sauna for firefighters to use after they have been exposed to toxic smoke inhalation. In addition, Fire Station No. 6 in Elfin Forest received a new septic system and living quarters.