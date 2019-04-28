Fire destroys home in Rancho Santa Fe

On Friday, April 26, at 10:13 p.m., fire crews responded to the report of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Camino Privado. Upon arrival, firefighters found a residential structure fully involved in flames. They determined all occupants were out of the home and quickly went into a defensive strategy as it was not safe to enter the structure.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the structure and put the fire out within about one hour. Crews remained on scene through the night to ensure there were no flare ups. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation but no foul play is involved.

In addition to Rancho Santa Fire Protection District, agencies that responded to the incident included Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Diego, and Solana Beach Fire Departments, American Medical Response, San Diego County Sheriff, and Rancho Santa Fe Patrol.