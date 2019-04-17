Go Dutch at King's Day at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on April 27

Each year, Dutch in the Netherlands and abroad commemorate the birthday of King Willem Alexander with Konings Dag (King’s Day) on April 27, a full day of music, food and merriment on April 27.

This year, local Dutch groups Dutch San Diego and Dutch School of Southern California in La Jolla invite the community and fellow expats alike to join in their celebration at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, April 27. The Inn’s General Manager Jerome Strack is Dutch and joined forces with the community groups to host the free event on The Inn’s lawns from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include traditional Dutch games, flower basket crafts, horse-drawn hay rides, a kid’s flea market (featuring crafts made by children), a bounce house, live music by DJ Emiel van Wanrooij, a Heineken beer garden, Bols Negronis and libations from Effen Vodka.

The Inn's Executive Chef Chris House will serve up traditional cuisine such as herring, Poffertjes (mini pancake puffs) Rookworst (Dutch sausage), Bitterballen (Dutch meatballs) and Frikandellen (Dutch fried sausage).

A silent auction will also benefit the Dutch School of Southern California. For more information visit sandiegokingsday.com