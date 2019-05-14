Rowe students shine at Disney music competition

R. Roger Rowe School is known for its winning music program under the direction of renowned full-time choral and instrumental music teacher RC Haus, and part time instrumental instructors Chaz Cabrera, Karina Bezkrovnaia and John Hall. On Friday, May 10, the Rowe’s band, middle school advanced choir, orchestra, and elementary choir performed at the “Music in the Parks” program at Disneyland. In all, 127 students participated against 17 other public and private schools from all over California

Renowned judges experienced in school music programs, performing arts, and/or community music programs rated student performances for the competition. Of the five possible ratings, Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair and Poor, Rowe students received the following:

 String Orchestra Elementary Class A, excellent rating; first place

 Concert Band 1 Middle School Class A, good rating; 3rd place.

 Treble Choir Elementary Class A; excellent rating; second place

 Treble Choir Middle School Class A; superior rating

The above ratings were achieved in competition with same size elementary and middle schools, but there were also overall recognition awards where Rowe students competed with all 17 schools:

 Overall Jr High/ Middle School Award: Rancho Santa Fe Middle School Choir

 Overall Orchestra Award: R. Roger Rowe Elementary

For the second year in a row, standout Rowe singer and third grader Wilson Mueller received one of only three special recognition awards for his solo in “Man in the Mirror.”

The Rancho Santa Fe School District prioritizes the arts for its students and Superintendent Donna Tripi credits parent support for allowing such a stellar program to grow and continue at a public school. Tripi says, “Through contributions to the Education Foundation, Rowe parents provide the support necessary for us to hire world-class talent to run our music program.” She adds, “I cannot say enough about RC and his team for the inspiring work they do with our kids.”