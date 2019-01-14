Rowe second grader's earth-friendly art wins calendar contest

Luke Labrum, a second grader at R. Roger Rowe Elementary School, was selected as one of 13 winners in the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District's 2019 Kids' Calendar contest.
Over 1,500 calendars have been printed to help the district remind everyone how they can help fight air pollution throughout the year. Luke’s message of “It’s not cute to pollute so give a hoot and don’t pollute” is featured in the month of February.
Luke and his classmates in Jessica Henke's class learned about the effects of air pollution during a STEAM activity and entered the calendar contest at the culmination of their lesson.
Luke was selected out of 452 student artist submissions in grades K-12 from across San Diego County, the most ever in the contest’s history.
“All the art was so great it was hard to decide which to put in the calendar,” said Bob Kard, APCD director in a news release. “We were thrilled by the number of young people who sent in their work. It really shows that protecting the environment and keeping our air clean means a lot to them.”
The calendars are free and all of the contest submissions are available for view on the APCD’s website.