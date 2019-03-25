Rancho Santa Fe resident named ‘Debater of the Year’

In a first for The Bishop’s School Speech and Debate Team, junior Tim Kelly earned Debater of the Year honors from the San Diego Imperial Valley Speech League (SDIVSL).

The Bishop’s team has 50-plus active student members, who compete throughout the school year in 12 local tournaments, each of which run 12 – 14 hours (occasionally longer). The team uniform is business dress attire.

Over the course of the tournament schedule, Tim finished the season in first place in the SDIVSL Parliamentary Debate with debate partner Jerry Qu ’19, and finished in second place as an individual in Congressional Debate. The Debater of the Year award comes with a $150 cash prize.

Tim and five Bishop’s teammates have now qualified for the California High School Speech Association (CHSSA) State Tournament, which takes place May 3-5 at California State University Long Beach. Joining Tim in Long Beach will be Schuyler Capita ’21, Yasha Kharrati ’20, Jerry Qu ’19, Tobey Shim ’20 and Tommy Sottosanti ’20.