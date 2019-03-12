RSF Association establishes employee harassment regulation

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved a new regulation in an effort to curtail mistreatment of Association employees by members. According to Manager Christy Whalen, the Employee Harassment Regulation was developed with input from consulting attorney Bill Budd, who stated that similar rules are commonplace and are in effect at many homeowner associations in California.

Per the regulation, members and their guests may not abuse or harass any RSF Association employee or vendor, verbally or otherwise. All employees and vendors of the Association are under the supervision of the manager, and no member, guest, agent or representative shall reprimand or discipline any employee in an attempt to provide supervisory direction.

“Any employee not rendering courteous and prompt service may be reported to the manager of the Association,” the regulation states. “Any complaints regarding the manager’s performance shall be directed in writing to the board of directors in care of the Association president.”

The regulation will be posted for a 28-day member comment period, after which the board can officially adopt the regulation.