Rancho Santa Fe Association seeks board member candidates

It’s officially election season in Rancho Santa Fe as self-nominations are now being accepted to fill three RSF Association board seats that will be up for grabs this spring. Nominations are due by March 12 for the seats held by Ken Markstein, Allen Finkelson and Janet Danola.

At the board’s Jan. 2 meeting, board members encouraged any interested residents to join them on the board, “We are interested in diversity (on the board) and getting more people involved,” Director Steve Dunn said.

At the meeting, the board appointed two new members to the Osuna Committee and one to the Trails and Recreation Commitee. All three were the only three residents to apply.