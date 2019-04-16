Markstein drops out of RSF Association election

Current Rancho Santa Fe Association Board President Ken Markstein has dropped out of this spring’s election, leaving four candidates to vie for the three available seats on the board.

"One of the reasons I ran for re-election to the Association Board of Directors was to ensure that we had viable candidates running in this year’s election,” said Markstein in a statement.“With the addition of four other candidates, I determined that others should be given a chance to serve. So, with that in mind, I have rescinded my nomination."

The remaining candidates include Skip Atkins, Laurel Lemarie, Bill Strong and Bill Weber. They are seeking to fill the seats of Markstein, Vice President Allen Finkelson and Treasurer Janet Danola, whose three year terms are expiring.

Ballots will be mailed to members following the Thursday, May 9 annual meeting, which will feature a candidate forum at 5 p.m.

Ballots will be due back by 5 p.m.on June 10 and will be counted during the board's open session on June 11.