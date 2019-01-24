Got antiques? 'American Pickers' is coming to California

History channel’s “American Pickers” will return to California to film episodes throughout the region in March and is looking to find exceptional antiques and forgotten relics.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking”. The show follows Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads in California and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Find the show on Facebook @GotAPickAMERICAN