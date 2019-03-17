Adopt a Family to host annual gala on March 31

The Adopt a Family Foundation will host its annual gala on Sunday, March 31 at Liberty Station. This year’s gala, “Celebrating Bravery Honoring Resilience”, will begin with a 6 p.m. reception followed by a dinner program and live auction.

Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel.

The event will feature Israeli journalist Almog Boker as the night’s guest speaker and a musical performance by Shanee Zamir. Shanee, known as the “The Voice of Peace” in Israel, is a singer, composer and peace advocate.