Torrey Pines High School Freshman Academic Team wins 2019 North County Academic League Championship

The TPHS rookies outperformed the competition in six regular season matches and were undefeated in the Inland Division of the NCAL. Each of the four divisions sent their top team to the championship, held at Del Norte High School on April 25.

TPHS beat Escondido Charter 69-34 in the semi-finals. The final match came down to a nail-biting finish, with less than 2 minutes left on the clock, TPHS correctly answered two final questions for a sweet victory over San Marcos 72-53. Invaluable team members are Rose Anderson, Jasmine Criqui, Varun Dutt, Enoch Huang, Albert Jen, Johnavon Kim, Aashish Krishnan, David Lee, Thomas Steiner, Dylan Thomas, Grant Tucker, Satya Vargas, and Alice Yu. The team is coached by TPHS faculty member, Mike Lopez.