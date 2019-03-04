Canyon Crest Academy wins Garibaldi Bowl for second time

Students from Canyon Crest Academy won the Garibaldi Bowl Feb. 23, a regional ocean science academic competition that is part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl (NOSB). The Garibaldi Bowl, which was hosted by University of San Diego, is part of a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean science disciplines through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended team challenge questions. Returning for its second time, the Canyon Crest Academy team will join winners from 23 other regional bowls April 11-14 in Washington, D.C. for the NOSB Finals. Students on the championship team include Allen Huang, Catherine Zhang, Martin Holmes, Mason Holmes and Cynthia Chen. They are coached by Mary Holmes.

The NOSB, a program of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, is building the next generation of marine scientists, policy makers, teachers, explorers, researchers, technicians, environmental advocates, and informed citizens by educating them in timely and relevant ocean science topics. Since the earliest ocean explorations, humans have gathered data on the properties of the ocean to better understand this vast and deep resource. This year’s competition theme, Observe the Ocean, Secure the Future, introduced students to cross-disciplinary science of ocean observing and how it impacts every aspect of modern life. From gathering measurements from buoy networks to synthesizing that information into policy decisions, understanding ocean data is key to protecting ecosystem health, biodiversity, climate change, pollution, human health, maritime safety, and food, water, and energy security.

“We want all NOSB students, regardless of whether or not they pursue a career in ocean science, to experience a wide breadth of ocean science disciplines, so we’re very excited about this year’s theme,” said Kristen Yarincik, director of the NOSB at the Consortium for Ocean Leadership.

“Ocean observing is fundamental to ocean science and underlies many policy and business decisions, but there are still challenges in gathering and interpreting such large data sets and then applying those data to societal challenges. Congratulations to every student who competed this year, and we look forward to seeing all of our regional winners in D.C.”