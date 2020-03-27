Letters to the Editor/Opinion March 2020

March 26 issue:

Gratitude and we will get through this together

During these literally unprecedented times, we’d like to offer our thanks and encouragement to the RSF Association and Golf Club staff for their unstinting service to our community -- often going above and beyond. During our 22 years in the Ranch, we have, above all, come to appreciate the strong sense of community -- even when we occasionally disagree. Now, more than ever, is when that community spirit will serve us best. Let’s appreciate what we have, be guided by the advice of our medical professionals, and respect one another. We will get through this — together.

Bill and Sue Weber,

Rancho Santa Fe

Help support RSF employees and businesses

Hello Neighbors—

I hope you are all well. Call your neighbor, check in. Our unique Ranch needs our help!

Take advantage of the Golf Club restaurant being open—11 a.m. -8 p.m. daily, even Mondays for take-out orders. How great is that? Food is super—lucky us! Also, remember the town’s other restaurants.

Most importantly, we need to keep this going and support those hourly employees—no food or drink orders/no jobs. Repeat: No orders/no jobs.

And it can only help them, if you occasionally drop off an extra $10-$20-$50 for their shared tip jars.

Yes, I’m very aware of the stock market, but the hourly workers aren’t focused on that. They need help from us! These town workers have their own expenses, bills. We know many by sight or name. They are really our employees. Let’s help them.

Supporting all of them will help them, us, and the economy. Every business that can remain open is imperative for our beautiful, unique country- U.S.A.- U.S.A.

Is this a test. Are we up for it?

Thanks, so much,

Nick Dieterich

Rancho Santa Fe

