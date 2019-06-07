Letters/Opinion: May, June 2019

May 23 issue:



Consider improvement assessment for roundabouts

On Feb. 7, the RSF Association sent a letter to the Covenant Design Review Committee (CDRC) to ensure the CDRC enforces the Covenant, noting excessive grading with unrestrained mass and scale along with homes inconsistent with Latin-style design. Supposedly, the intent was to correct what was occurring here.

Rather than dwell on what happened next, we have an opportunity to vote for a new Association board.

So let’s consider what the Covenant has meant to our community as we choose to be a part of this place. We certainly need to have the Covenant as set forth in 1928, followed and enforced for development.

We have a special maintenance and improvement district established with the County of San Diego.

As RSF Association members, we might consider expanding the district assessments to cover the cost of six roundabouts. Three along Paseo Delicias, two on Linea del Cielo at Calzada del Bosque/Rambla de los Flores and Linea del Cielo at El Camino Real, and one on La Bajada at La Noria. Consider this improvement assessment for roundabouts as you did for fiber optic for internet.

Martin D. Wilson

Rancho Santa Fe

May 30 issue:

How do you want your RSFA dollars spent?

There is no doubt the RSF Golf Club (GC) is a tremendous asset for our community. However…

The Rancho Santa Fe Association (RSFA) is the governing entity and owns all the land and buildings of the GC, the RSF Tennis Club (“TC”), and Osuna. These other entities are merely divisions of the RSFA. The GC operates according to an Operating Agreement that gives it the RSFA land rent-free in return for assuming responsibility for operation.

Thirteen years ago, the GC had over 600 members, and launched a plan to spend approximately $12 million to renovate the existing building and construct a “Players’ Clubhouse.”

We now know that the GC Players’ Clubhouse has not been a success. The GC ignored all suggestions about the project, including warnings about the economic in-feasibility and the danger of building on top of an underground river, as it spent the majority of the $12 million building the “Players’ Clubhouse.” The debt was to be repaid in six years, but 13 years later about half of the debt is still unpaid. Who were the leading proponents of this plan?

Should members be concerned about the new GC plan? The GC’s president’s March message, in the “Divot,” asks: “How can we more equitably share the costs and responsibilities of a facility that is really an asset to the entire community – GC and Social members alike?” However worthwhile making the restaurant more of a social hub for the Covenant community, the GC is clearly saying they want more money from the RSFA.

The GC should be honest about its current financial situation. The “Players’ Clubhouse” is under-utilized. The GC is under financial pressure due to rising costs and declining membership. Presently, there are about 430 GC members, which includes 26 former residents and 43 Jr. Executive players who pay the initiation fees pro-rata until age 50. Having fewer members and rising costs will require either higher GC dues, or getting more money from the RSFA, or exploring allowing non-resident memberships. The new GC manager is taking steps to improve the operation of the restaurant, but the plea for a “more equitable” sharing of the costs is on the table.

If the majority of the RSFA board is filled by past and current GC leadership, will the cost sharing be equitable to all RSFA members?

Lisa M. Bartlett

42-Year Association with Covenant

20+ Year RSFA member

Correction to previous letter

With my apologies, I made a small error on the previous definition of the proposed bylaws amendment up for vote in your recently received ballots.

The error was simple: In my prior letter, which ran May 23 in this newspaper, I stated the bylaws amendment required the signature of 100 members to put the matter to a vote of all members – when developers apply for an increase density from Class A to B (as was the case in the Quantum developer’s proposal), or from B to C.

The fact is the bylaws amendment makes a vote of all Covenant members mandatory and automatic, without the need of neighbors spending precious time to gather signatures to oppose these densification projects.

Simply put, if the currently in place, and so far successful density increase protection mechanisms fail (500’ neighbors, and the Covenant Design Review Committee and the RSF Association board all approve this kind of density increases) then a Covenant-wide member vote is automatic, without any action required by members to force such a vote.

This error was brought to my attention by the RSF Association board, who have unanimously supported this amendment to put the ultimate say on densification projects in the hands of all community members via this automatic and binding vote.

Although we believe this is an incremental and powerful statement to developers who would destroy the rural ambiance of the community for a few dollars in profit, there is more work to be done to further protect us against densification, and we hope to work with the new incoming RSF Association Board of Directors to further strengthen our ability to preserve the Ranch as a rural environment for the next 100 years.

Saiid Zarrabian

Rancho Santa Fe

June 6 issue:

RSF Golf Club a tremendous community asset

I read the letter titled “How do you want your RSFA dollars spent?” with interest.

I agree with Lisa Bartlett on three points. One, the RSF Golf Club is a tremendous asset for our community. Two, making the restaurant more of a social hub for the community is worthwhile. And, three, the new GC manager is taking steps to improve the restaurant operation. All of those are good things.

But, on her other points I don’t agree.

She says that the GC Players’ Clubhouse is not a success. That is untrue. The Golf Club has opened the space up, and enhanced some of the decorating, providing a current energy and vitality that is enjoyed by the Golf Club members. Members are enjoying drinks and appetizers almost daily. With the added game tables, and outdoor gathering spots, including a new fire pit, it has become a “go-to” space for team lunches, parties and golf member events like the successful Trivia night that was held weekly during the month of May.

She says that the Golf Club is under financial pressure. That is clearly not true if you read the financial statements. The club produces a small operating profit each year and, when one adds in enrollment fees, the cash flow is very solid.

Where the financial pressure she mentions comes from is the desire to invest in the future and make the Main Clubhouse more of a social hub for the community, which, as Lisa herself says, is worthwhile. Many residents feel that a great neighborhood casual restaurant, available only to Covenant homeowners, with indoor/outdoor spaces that overlook the golf course, would be a “lifestyle-changer,” and a very worthwhile community asset.

I know that a design team has been hired to investigate the possibility of rebranding and remodeling the Main Clubhouse, making it more inviting to the whole community.

Why throw cold water on such a worthwhile effort at this point?

Deb Gustafson

Rancho Santa Fe