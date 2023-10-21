San Diego Master Chorale to present ‘Where All Are Welcome’ concert at Village Church in RSF

The San Diego Master Chorale opens its new season with a concert series of unity and inclusion when it performs “Where All Are Welcome” on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at Village Community Presbyterian Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring the works of five California composers including Jennifer Lucy Cook, Saunder Choi, Shawn Kirchner, R. Matthew Brown and Zanaida Robles, the program celebrates diverse cultures and the rich tapestry of human connection, according to a news release.

Tickets for “Where All Are Welcome” are $30 adult, $25 for senior/military and $15 for youth under 13 and are on sale at sdmasterchorale.org

Led by Music Director John K. Russell, San Diego Master Chorale’s “Where All Are Welcome” concerts are part of the The California Festival, a new, statewide music initiative showcasing the most compelling and forward-looking voices in performances of works written in the past five years. Excerpts from “Where All Are Welcome” will also be performed on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at The Rady Shell as part of the California Festival free Family & Community Day, presented by the San Diego Symphony.

Highlights of “Where All Are Welcome” include Jennifer Lucy Cook’s They Are Mother, Saunder Choi’s The New Colossus, selections from Jocelyn Hagen’s complex and glorious oratorio amass, which features English translations of mystic poetry from various faith traditions, and Matthew Brown’s choral arrangement of True Colors, made famous by Cyndi Lauper.

For more information on the San Diego Master Chorale visit sdmasterchorale.org. More information on the California Festival can be found at CAFestival.org

The Village Church is located at 6225 S. Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa F and The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is located at 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego.