Unlocking mysteries of the universe: Chabad Jewish Center of RSF announces The World of Kabbalah course

In a world where spiritual exploration is a constant pursuit, the ancient wisdom of Kabbalah shines as a profound path to unravel the mysteries of both the divine and the human experience. The Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), in collaboration with renowned scholars, recently announced The World of Kabbalah, a transformative seven-week course set to launch this fall. This immersive journey will delve into the intricacies of the cosmic order, offering participants valuable insights for personal growth and enlightenment.

Commencing on Monday, Oct. 30 , at 7 p.m., The World of Kabbalah invites individuals to embark on an awe-inspiring exploration of the interconnectedness that weaves into the fabric of Creation. From unraveling the significance of the Sefirot to exploring the divine soul and the spiritual realms, participants will uncover a profound sense of purpose and harmony by developing an understanding of the divine and of God’s universe.

At the core of this course lies the belief that knowledge is a bridge to connection. For seasoned spiritual seekers and curious beginners, The World of Kabbalah offers an opportunity to gain clarity about the inner workings of Kabbalah and its relevance to everyday life. Meticulously crafted, this educational journey breaks the multifaceted topic down into six clear modules, ensuring seamless instruction and effortless comprehension for educators and participants alike.

As Chabad Jewish Center of RSF Rabbi Levi Raskin , a local JLI instructor, emphasizes, “In a world filled with complexity, The World of Kabbalah offers a transformative journey towards understanding ourselves, our connection to the divine, and our place within the universe. This course provides a road map for navigating life with intention, purpose, and profound insight.”

The World of Kabbalah is open to individuals of all backgrounds and knowledge levels, reflecting JLI’s commitment to providing accessible and enriching Jewish educational experiences.

For registration and additional course-related information, interested participants can call 858-756-7571 or visit www.jewishrsf.com/twk