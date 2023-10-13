House of Lebanon to share culture, authentic food at Nov. 4 Balboa Park event

Rancho Santa Fe residents Mike and Ghadra Kadri with YouTube personality Anthony Rahayel from Lebanon at this spring’s Ethnic Food Festival in Balboa Park.

The House of Lebanon San Diego will host a lawn program on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Balboa Park’s House of Pacific Relations International Cottages area. The event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be a chance to learn about Lebanese culture and enjoy authentic Lebanese food and performances throughout the day.

The program will include food from Micho’z Fresh Lebanese Grill, specialty coffee from Village Cafe and various vendors selling their homemade products.

Rancho Santa Fe resident Ghana Kadri, a native of Lebanon, serves as a board member and has been nominated for president this year. This past year, Rancho Santa Fe resident George Azzam served as president. In addition to raising awareness for House of Lebanon, Kadri also handles social media for all of the international cottages.

With the help of volunteers, House of Lebanon’s goal is to build a cottage all their own in Balboa Park to better share their heritage, history and traditions with the community for years to come. To learn more about fundraising and other efforts visit houseoflebanon.org

The House of Pacific Relations lawn area is located at 2294 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park.

