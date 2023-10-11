Students invited to perform at next Z’s Open Mic Night

The next Z’s Open Mic Night will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. (musicians check in at 3:30 p.m.) at Pacific Highlands Ranch Village Square, 6025 Village Way, Carmel Valley, 92130, between Pacific Social and El Pueblo Mexican Food & Bar.

The free event is a place for any and all San Diego high school students to come together and take turns performing at an open mic.

Just DM (direct message) Zephyr Brumund at zephyr.brumund to get on the list to perform.

Teenagers and their families missed a lot of performance opportunities during the pandemic. Now, it’s time to gather, to support each other, to celebrate everyone’s passions and shine light on each other through short musical performances in a supportive, safe, and family-fun environment. Whether you take lessons, are in a conservatory, or just a passionate musician who wants to play outside among a bunch of other teenagers who will cheer you on--come join!