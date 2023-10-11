Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts features Bright Young Things, a 1920s disco extravaganza

Get ready to step into a world of dazzling music, electrifying dance, and an unforgettable journey through time as Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts presents “Bright Young Things.” This sensational world premiere musical will captivate audiences and transport them to the heart of the vibrant 1920s in London.

Directed by the visionary Blake McCarty and featuring a dynamic score by Ian Brandon, Bright Young Things is a groundbreaking theatrical experience that celebrates the bohemian spirit of the era. With its disco-infused beats and extravagant parties, this musical promises to be a captivating celebration of the British bohemians who challenged convention.

Choreographed by the talented Zaquia Mahler Salinas, Bright Young Things brings the spirit of the 1920s to life through mesmerizing dance sequences that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair. Audiences can expect to be swept away by the high-energy choreography that will have them grooving in their seats.

Under the musical direction of Nancy Snow Carr and with music produced by Jonny Tarr, the production’s score promises to be an infectious blend of disco melodies that will transport theatergoers to a time of decadence and innovation.

Performance dates are Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m., Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Location: Proscenium Theater, Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road, Carmel Valley.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/36063/production/1179553 or at the Proscenium Theater box office.

Special offer: This year, CCA celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Raven Twenties Casino Night on March 9, 2024. With each Early Bird Raven Twenties Casino Night ticket purchase, you will get a free ticket to Bright Young Things (opening and closing nights excluded).

Go to ccagala.com to make your purchase. —CCA news release

