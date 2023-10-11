Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts presents a captivating adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility by Kate Hamill

Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Theatre Arts program recently announced their upcoming production of Sense and Sensibility, a delightful and witty adaptation by renowned playwright Kate Hamill. Directed by the talented Steve Lipinsky, guest director at Canyon Crest Academy for seven remarkable years, this adaptation promises to captivate audiences with a fresh take on Jane Austen’s beloved novel.

Sense & Sensibility cast members

(Susie Monahan)

Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, Sense and Sensibility follows the Dashwood sisters, sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne, as they navigate the challenges of love, societal pressures, and financial hardship following their father’s untimely demise. With a unique female voice, Hamill’s adaptation infuses humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality into the timeless story, offering a thought-provoking exploration of our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal expectations. In a world where reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Sense & Sensibility” had its world premiere off-Broadway, produced by Bedlam, and received acclaim from both the New York Times and the Huffington Post, which hailed it as “the greatest stage adaptation of this novel in history.” The play reopened in New York in 2016 and ran for almost 300 performances. Since then, Sense & Sensibility has had successful regional productions at theaters such as the Folger Theatre in Washington DC (earning four Helen Hayes awards), The Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, and theaters nationwide.

Currently, Hamill is working on adaptations of “The Odyssey,” set to be produced by ART, and several new original plays, including “The Piper” (2019 O’Neill NPC finalist; PlayPenn selection) and “The Prostitute Play” (developed locally at Cygnet Theater).

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the enchanting world of Sense and Sensibility as reimagined by Kate Hamill, brought to life by the talented cast and crew of Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Theatre Arts program, under the expert direction of Steve Lipinsky. Join us for an unforgettable evening of humor, romance, and timeless storytelling.

Sense and Sensibility will run Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Location: Black Box Theatre, 5951 Village Center Loop Rd., Carmel Valley, 92130.

For tickets, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/36063/production/1179551 or at the Black Box Theater box office. —CCA news release

