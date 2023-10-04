Oct. 5: Local and regional events

The 9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will be held on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Oct. 8.

9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe runs Oct. 8

The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe presents the 9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Oct. 8, from 4-7 p.m., bringing together more than 70 of the best food and wine partners to showcase their offerings to the community. Proceeds from this all-volunteer event support the fundraising efforts of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation, formed in 1959, whose mission is to serve various San Diego area causes including ending hunger and human trafficking, and helping the less fortunate, the country’s brave soldiers present and past, and many others needing a helping hand.

As the sun begins to set, guests will enjoy stellar dishes and sips from culinary standouts including Ember & Rye at Park Hyatt Aviara, Adelaide at L’Auberge Del Mar, VAGA at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, Wiens Family Cellars, Daou Vineyards, and many more. In addition, Clique Hospitality, the boutique hospitality company behind celebrated San Diego hotspots Serea and Lionfish, is preparing to debut its latest culinary offerings — Lilian’s and Bing Bar — as a part of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s extensive renovation and reopening. The Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will give attendees a sneak peek experience inside Lilian’s (replacing Morada) and Bing Bar, before the hotel officially opens to the public in November.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the team that is bringing new life to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe,” says Clique Hospitality Founder Andy Masi in a news release. “As we imagined these new concepts, we sought to create a restaurant and a bar as singular and as special as Rancho Santa Fe, as an ode to The Inn’s long-standing role as a gathering place for the community.”

As the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe’s sole annual fundraiser, Taste of Rancho Santa Fe also features a robust silent auction including staycation getaways, top-tier food and wine experiences, and luxury goods and services. Tickets are $150; for sponsorship inquiries and additional information, email info@tasteofrsf.org. For tickets, visit tasteofrsf.org.

Miracle Babies to hold Boogie 4 Babies event

Local nonprofit, Miracle Babies will hold its Boogie 4 Babies event at Belly Up Tavern (143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, 92075) on Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. until midnight. Miracle Babies invites all to come move and groove while raising critical funds for their programs benefiting NICU families.

This event will include spectacular live auction opportunities, delicious food, libations, and dancing. “Boogie 4 Babies” will feature live music from Charlie’s Angels the Band and DJ Psyched throughout the evening.

For more information on Miracle Babies and its services visit miraclebabies.org. For information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets visit miraclebabiesgala.org.

The Haunted Ghost Town

The Heritage Ranch and Ovation Theatre recently announced the return of The Haunted Ghost Town, an immersive, family-friendly experience opening Oct. 20 at the Heritage Ranch in Encinitas. Due to the popularity of last year’ inaugural event, including sold-out dates, an additional night has been added for 2023.

Nightly tours of The Haunted Ghost Town are available Oct. 20 – 22 and Oct. 27 – 30 with less scary experiences suitable for young children offered from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations recommended for ages 12+ from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Refreshments inspired by the Gold Rush era will be available for purchase.

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under, and $22 for adults. For tickets and more information,visit hauntedtown.org. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged as this event will fill up quickly.

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents feStivale 2023

The San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) returns this October with in-person and online screenings of movies with the theme of “Forward” as the organization continues to reimagine its offerings for a growing and evolving audience and community.

This year’s feStivale, which runs from Oct. 3-14, will screen the films at Museum of Photographic Arts at The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park as well as at La Paloma in Encinitas and the Digital Gym located at UC San Diego’s Park & Market.

For more information, visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com/event/2023-festa

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The family-owned and operated Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 13-15.

Each Harvest Festival features hundreds of artisans exhibiting American handmade items including beautiful jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, photography, original art, hand-turned wood, music, ceramics and more. Visit harvestfestival.com/del-mar for more information.

Speaker to discuss “Birds of Prey” at Batiquitos Lagoon event

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a presentation on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. titled “Birds of Prey,” given by Dr. Bob Gordon, master falconer and Project Wildlife raptor rehabilitator, along with his winged partner, Hawkeye. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 6 and older. Registration is required. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information and to register, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker Pam Hadfield

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside 92056. Guest fee $10. The October guest speaker is Pam Hadfield of MamaPQuilts.com. Hadfield has won multiple awards for her beautiful quilts. Her fabulous trunk show ranges from pieced quilts, appliqué with cotton and wool, quilts using mixed techniques, seasonal quilts, and pictorial quilts. Be inspired by her creativity and attention to detail. For more information elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Celebrate Halloween in October at Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is a go-to place in October for San Diegans who want to get out and celebrate Halloween.

The October schedule at San Diego’s iconic outdoor cinema is loaded with Halloween flicks that run the gamut from funny to downright frightening. It’s a killer lineup that features titles like Halloween, The Boogeyman, The Blackening, Haunted Mansion, Jaws, Scream, The Sixth Sense, Friday the 13th, Hocus Pocus, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, Practical Magic and more than 70 others.

The complete Rooftop Cinema Club Halloween month lineup and more information about the Tuesday Social Hours is available online at rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero. Movie tickets start at $11.75 for kids and $16.50 for adults and Rooftop Cinema Club’s delicious freshly-popped popcorn is included with most ticket purchases.

LobsterFest to benefit area nonprofits

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s third annual Baja Style LobsterFest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton with live music, local craft beer and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors along with a Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez. Attendees can bid on auction items ranging from an African safari to a Paris getaway. Proceeds benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, among other nonprofits. Since the club formed in 1992, it has raised more than $850,000 to help underserved youths, the military, anti-human trafficking programs and international humanitarian projects. Visit dmsblobsterfest.com.

Kayaking and cleanup at lagoon

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event is slated for Oct. 21-22. The event allows kayakers to experience two hours at the lagoon, which is usually closed to boating, and at the same time preserve the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children age 6 and older can participate when accompanied by an adult. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides are provided. Early registration is recommended at batiquitoslagoon.orgCQ

Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival at Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center will hold a Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include hands-on animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, crafts, face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and entry into the Spooky Vet Clinic.

Registration cost: $13.75/ child and $7/adult. Infants and children in strollers who are not participating in festival activities are admitted for free. Recommended for families with toddler and elementary age children, but all ages are welcome.

To register and for more information, visit animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/howl-o-ween-harvest/

Hawaiian music benefit concert helps Maui wildfire victims

A “Masters of Hawaiian Music” benefit concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, to help Maui wildfire victims. The event will be completely underwritten by local donors so that 100% of gate receipts will go to Hawaii Community Foundation - Maui Strong Fund. The performers will be Grammy award-winning musicians George Kahumoku, Led Kaapaana, and Jeff Peterson. The event is for all ages. Tickets are $75 each and available online at: shorturl.at/gsxD9

North Coast Repertory Theatre to feature Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping drama, the production delves deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving everyone in suspense.

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde runs Oct. 21-Nov. 12 (previews start Oct. 18). For tickets and more information, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad.

The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee to hold fashion show and luncheon benefit

The San Dieguito Chapter of the Brandeis National Committee (BNC) will hold a fashion show and luncheon, presenting fashions from Chico’s on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Sana Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Before the lunch, there will be vendor shopping available from six additional stores and boutiques.

The shopping begins at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon and show at noon.

This is a fundraising event for the Brandeis University BNC Sustaining the Mind Fund, which supports scholarships and research in neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Everyone in the community is cordially invited.

For the menu and other information, and to RSVP, ($55 received by Oct. 3), contact Joan at bncsandieguito@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest at One Paseo

One Paseo will celebrate fall with its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 21+ event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, located behind Harland Brewing, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

The event will feature craft beers and other libations, German-inspired bites from The Butchery, traditional lawn games, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, live Hofbrauhaus music and much more. Tickets are $35 and include 4 oz. pours from the event’s beverage partners. Purchase tickets at onepaseo.com/events/oktoberfest-2023

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on select nights Oct. 5-Oct. 31. For more information on this year’s Scream Zone go to thescreamzone.com or delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Celebrate fall with the Nature Collective at San Dieguito County Park

The Nature Collective and the San Diego County Parks and Recreation will host the free Fall Festival at San Dieguito County Park on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include nature education and a chance to discover that creepy and crawly creatures are not as frightening as they seem. There will be live animal encounters with bats, reptiles and raptors, a bounce house and zero-waste activities and crafts. Costume contests will be held at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with prizes for the Most Environmentally Friendly costumes.

To maximize recycling, minimize waste, and reduce consumption guests are encouraged to bring their own cups for complimentary refreshments. The park is located at 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.