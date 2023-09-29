Elton John tribute band Bennie & the Jets opens Community Concerts of RSF season

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe (CCRSF) is ready to begin its new season, all dates at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. CCRSF’s first concert is a terrific Elton John tribute on Oct. 21. Northern Trust sponsors the wine and beverages and Fairbanks Ranch Country Club once again will have a fabulous light supper for everyone to enjoy. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., concerts beging at 7 p.m. CCRSF’s artists this season are all terrific and fun with a wide diversity of genre, something for all to enjoy with each and every concert. Mark the dates in your calendar and attend the concerts.

The 2023-2024 season performers are:

Bennie & the Jets – Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Tribute to Elton John, Grammy Award-winning legend and superstar. Bennie & the Jets is the premier Elton John tribute band. Led by Greg Ransom on piano and vocals, this group has performed around the world for a variety of audiences. In honor of his 2022 farewell tour, this concert offers audiences the opportunity to relive Elton John’s iconic catalog of music, including “Candle in the Wind,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Rocket Man.”

The Suits - Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Male vocal quartet. Four gentlemen. Four genres. Four decades. Fusion of doo wop, pop, and rock ‘n roll. Influenced by The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, The Four Seasons, Journey, and more. The Suits are comprised of four dynamic gentlemen performing four genres of hit music across four decades. The group fuses smooth choreography and tight harmonies with exciting showmanship and fun audience interaction, and takes audiences on a journey from the ’50s through the ’80s. Their repertoire features recognizable hits like “Oh What A Night,” “My Girl,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” and more.

Barbara Padilla - Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Operatic superstar, first runner-up on Season 4 of America’s Got Talent, National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition first-place winner. Barbara Padilla is an award-winning opera and classical crossover soprano, and has performed with prestigious symphony orchestras all over the world. She has performed with music industry elites such as David Foster and Chris Botti. Influenced by her upbringing in Guadalajara and personal journey as a cancer survivor, her concert is full of beautiful, uplifting classical and popular music.

The Starlets - Friday, March 22, 2024. Pop female trio. Pop hits and favorite classics with vintage glamour and style. Inspired by the iconic girl groups The Ronettes, The Angels, The Shirelles, The Supremes, and more. The Starlets take you on a musical journey through the ’50s and ’60s. This powerhouse female vocal trio performs the sounds of pop, doo wop, R&B, and Motown, and dazzle audiences with their fabulous costumes, sizzling choreography, and audience engagement. Their repertoire includes familiar hits like “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “These Boots Are Made For Walking,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

All four concerts are at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd., RSF. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Do take a chance to watch the short video clips on the website at www.ccrsf.org. And while you are there, you can purchase your tickets with your credit card. Checks can also be made out to CCRSF and mailed to PO Box 2781, RSF 92067. Don’t forget to include your email address and phone number. Series $270. Single concerts, $75, teens 13-18, $15.

Questions? Email Gail Kendall at info@ccrsf.org.

