The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

A child explores the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum. It’s one of many museums participating in “Kids Free” October.

As September wraps up, it’s time for Oktoberfest events to start popping up around the county.

See a list of events here:

Here are some of the best things to do this weekend in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

Thursday

San Diego Restaurant Week: Through Sunday, more than 100 San Diego County restaurants are offering multi-course lunch and dinner menus. Two-course lunch menus start at $20, and three-course dinners start at $30. For participants and menus, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Peter Gach Concert Hour: This North County classical pianist will present a free concert of varied works. 1 p.m. Thursday. Howard Brubeck Theatre, Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos. Free parking in Lot 1. palomar.edu/palomarperforms

Friday

Oktoberfest in El Cajon: The German American Societies of San Diego host Oktoberfest in El Cajon for two weekends. An opening day parade with keg tap and the crowning of the 2023 Oktoberfest Queen will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy authentic German food and German beers and liquors. Watch traditional folk dancing, compete in games and contests, visit vendor and craft booths and bring the kids to the Kids’ Zone. 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8. 1017 S. Mollison Ave. Entry fee of $15 for adults on Fridays and Saturdays, $5 on Sundays. Free for those younger than 21, club members with a current membership and all active military. bit.ly/3DDgnx8

‘The Savoyard Murders’ closing weekend: The Roustabouts Theatre Co. presents the final performances of Omri Schein’s world premiere murder-mystery-comedy inspired by the Victorian-era operettas of Gilbert & Sullivan. 7:30 p.m. Friday. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Legler-Benbough Theatre, Alliant International University campus, S783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. $45. (619) 568-5800, theroustabouts.org

50th annual Oktoberfest: Free German-themed festivities for all ages will be available at this event, with German Polka bands, brass musicians and indie rock jams, dancing, “Glücklich” Games and a food court with traditional German food, including giant pretzels, bratwurst and schnitzel among other fare. An Artisanal Market will feature more than 100 vendors with handmade items. 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 in the La Mesa Village. Biergarten passes are from $5-$45. visit lamesaoktoberfest.org.

“Saturday Night Fever, The Musical”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents the final weekend of this 1998 musical inspired by the 1977 John Travolta film about a Brooklyn paint store clerk who lives for his weekends at the local disco. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $18-$63. (760) 724-2110, moonlightstage.com

“Art & Spirit: Positively Animated!”: The California Center for the Arts Escondido Museum is hosting an event celebrating its current exhibit of animation-style artwork by Nan Coffey. The event includes a courtyard reception with music, followed by guided exhibit tour led by Coffey. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $15-$20. artcenter.org/museum

Saturday

Chula Vista Art Fest: The inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest will be a celebration featuring local artists from Chula Vista and South Bay and includes an arts and crafts market, art exhibitions, music performances, interactive art and live painting along with food trucks. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Chula Vista Civic Center lawn and courtyard, 276 Fourth Ave. Free. chulavistaca.gov/departments/library/chula-vista-art-fest.

Madison Gallery in Solana Beach presents “Distance,” a solo exhibition by Cédrix Crespel running Sept. 30 through Oct. 30. (Courtesy of Cédrix Crespel )

‘Cédrix Crespel: Distance’ opens at Madison Gallery: Madison Gallery is hosting the first U.S. solo exhibition by French painter Cédrix Crespel, who combines landscape painting and surrealism in his ethereal paintings that represent love in our surroundings. Opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 30. 320 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 200, Solana Beach. (858) 523-9155, madisongalleries.com

“Meaningful Movement – Passion, Power, Purpose”: Mojalet Dance Collect presents its “The Requiem,” a celebration of Mozart’s birthday, the playful “Bubbles” and an expanded version of “The Book of Ruth,” a work based on an inspiring female character from the Bible. 7 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. $20-$35. mojalet.com

Sunday

Super Hero Obstacle Race: The city of Carlsbad’s Super Hero Obstacle Race invites parents and kids to team up on a course of 20 obstacles, including inflatable mazes, slides, wrecking balls and tight ropes along with villains. Participants must be 4 years and older. The race takes about one hour to complete. Registration is open until 5 p.m. the Friday before the event or at the event until 9:30 a.m., if it is not sold out. 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday. Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Tickets are $25. Visit carlsbadca.gov/departments/parks-recreation/programs-and-events/special-events/super-hero-obstacle-race

Poway Fall Festival: Join the Poway community in celebrating the return of fall with family-friendly activities, including food trucks, live music and performances along with a beer and wine garden, a kids zone, 200 vendors and a classic car show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Midland Road between Poway Road and Hilleary Place. Visit poway.com/poway-fall-festival

Ongoing events

Free museum admission for kids in October: More than 50 museums and cultural attractions across San Diego County will offer free admission for children under 12 in October. This year’s participating institutions include the Barona Cultural Center & Museum, Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center, Fleet Science Center, Japanese Friendship Garden and San Diego Air & Space Museum. Free admission is available for up to two kids per paid adult ticket. Find a list of participating museums and attractions and coupons for admission here: sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/kidsfree

“Evita”: Cygnet Theatre presents the final weekend of Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about the life story of Argentinean first lady Eva Peron. 7 p.m. Friday. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town State Historic Park. $37 and up. (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

“Dragon Mama”: Diversionary Theatre presents Seattle actor-playwright Sara Porkalob in her solo musical about her mother’s queer awakening. 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 8. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. $20-$65. (619) 220-0097, diversionary.org

“The Angel Next Door”: North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Paul Slade Smith’s comedy about a playwright scheming to cover up an actor’s indiscretion. 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Extended through Oct. 8. 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $49-$74. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

“The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical”: La Jolla Playhouse presents this world premiere musical about the legendary and late gonzo journalist. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 8. Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego. $25-$95. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

“Cabaret”: The Old Globe presents Josh Rhodes’ production of the 1966 Kander & Ebb musical about the workers in a Berlin nightclub as the Nazis rise to power in 1931. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Extended through Oct. 15. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $52 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

Duo Alloro: Cellist Erica Erenyi and classical guitarist Fred Benedetti will perform works by Faure, Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos and more. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., Downtown. Free. sandiego.gov/public-library/concertseries

Organ Dedication Concert: To celebrate its new Rosales/Parsons pipe organ, St. James-By-the-Sea Church will present a concert by rpemiere organist Ken Cowan. 4 p.m. Sunday. 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free but reservations are required at tjamesmusicseries.com