Lawrence Family JCC to offer ‘active aging’ program

The time has finally come to permanently toss out the word “retirement” and replace it with “Active Aging.” What once felt like an end is a dynamic new beginning.

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has created a comprehensive 10-week program for those who have reached the next chapter, ready to embrace with stamina and meaning, a reinvigorated continuation of life, filled with building a new nourishing community and cultivating purpose. The program focuses on expanding one’s community and relationships, it is not your typical financial lecture on retirement, according to a news release.

According to Jordan Fruchtman, chief program officer at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (LFJCC) and originator of this program, “This expansive pathway provides a plethora of practical new considerations and opportunities no longer to just fill your life but create one that is truly ‘fulfilled.’ Some may even suggest we have now created a ‘new frontier’ for our Boomers.”

“Our approach has positioned relationships as our principal or core focus, content of the courses is secondary to the conversation”, said Fruchtman in the news release. “Boomers have become a substantial portion of today’s population (17%), and in the next 10 years there will be more people over 65 than children in the United States, and their quest for continuing purpose is perpetual. It was with all this in mind that we shaped and structured the curriculum.”

The program was first introduced a few months ago, and immediately filled to capacity. Fruchtman was not surprised, as members of the community were intrigued by the content. “I was actually elated when I received calls after the program ended, informing me of cohorts staying connected through lunches, dinners, and home gatherings. In fact, some cohorts were actually creating companies together to better serve boomers whose desire to assist local companies with accomplished executives whose valuable experience and knowledge would be respected by many entrepreneurial companies here.”

The program will offer 10, two-hour courses on three different weekdays, a three-month membership to the JCC, and a private coaching session with one of the highly-experienced executive and retirement coaches.

The course fee is $540, JCC member: $500. A scholarship fund has also been established.

For more information go to www.lfjcc.org/RA or call Jordan Fruchtman at 858-362-1123.