Sept. 21 issue: Local and regional events

RSF Tennis Club to host TaliMar RSF Open tennis tournament cocktail party

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will launch this year’s TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament with a cocktail party on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include great tennis, delicious food and drinks, live music by ZB Savoy, a fashion show featuring local tennis and athletic wear, and a live auction for experiences donated by Fulcrum Surf and Art in the Park. The event will also include the Night of the Legends – an opportunity to mingle with some of the extraordinary legends of tennis who live in San Diego.

The TaliMar RSF Open, presented by the Gillian Gillies and Prentiss Van Den Berg Team with Compass, will begin Monday, Oct. 9 at the RSF Tennis Club. In its third straight year, the USTA Women’s Pro Circuit $60,000 Tournament will feature the rising stars of the WTA Tour.

For more information, visit rsfopen.com

Lucky Duck Foundation to hold Showcase Soirée benefit in Del Mar

The Lucky Duck Foundation is hosting its inaugural Showcase Soirée at The Sound in Del Mar on Sept. 28, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., to raise funds to alleviate the suffering of homelessness. The event will include music, magic and comedy performances. Professional golfer and TV personality Peter Jacobsen will be the master of ceremonies, and the Lucky Duck Foundation will be announcing several million dollars in program investments. Since shifting to focus on homelessness in 2017, the Lucky Duck Foundation has raised more than $22 million in support of high-impact efforts including shelters, employment, job training and more. More information, tickets and sponsorships go to www.luckyduckfoundation.org/upcoming-events/

The Sound is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

Super Hero Obstacle Race at park

The city of Carlsbad’s Super Hero Obstacle Race is from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Parents and kids can team up on the course of 20 obstacles, including inflatable mazes, slides, wrecking balls and tight ropes along with villains. Participants must be 4 years and older. Groups will be launched every 10 minutes. The race takes about one hour to complete. Registration is open until 5 p.m. the Friday before the event or at the event until 9:30 a.m., if it is not sold out. Tickets are $25. Visit carlsbadca.gov/departments/parks-recreation/programs-and-events/

special-events/super-hero-obstacle-raceCQ.

Torrey Pines Conservancy to hold night hike

Please join the Torrey Pines Conservancy for a very special night hike on Sept. 30. Enjoy the magic of hiking at night under the stars (and the almost full moon).

Every corner of every Torrey Pines trail will reveal sights and sounds that you can only experience at night. Enter the park by 7:15 p.m., the gate will close at that time. The docent lead hikes will begin at 7:30 pm. Please wear appropriate footwear and bring a flashlight, as visibility will be low, and terrain is uneven. Spots are limited, RSVP to jennifer@torreypines.org.

Kayaking and cleanup at lagoon

The Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event is slated for Oct. 21-22. The event allows kayakers to experience two hours at the lagoon, which is usually closed to boating, and at the same time preserve the lagoon habitat by removing trash. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children age 6 and older can participate when accompanied by an adult. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides are provided. Early registration is recommended at batiquitoslagoon.orgCQ.

Rotary puts on annual LobsterFest to benefit area nonprofits

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s third annual Baja Style LobsterFest will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 in the courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton with live music, local craft beer and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors along with a Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez. Attendees can bid on auction items ranging from an African safari to a Paris getaway. Proceeds benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, among other nonprofits. Since the club formed in 1992, it has raised more than $850,000 to help underserved youths, the military, anti-human trafficking programs and international humanitarian projects. Visit dmsblobsterfest.comCQ.

Del Margaritaville fundraiser benefits Pathways to Citizenship

The Solana Beach-based nonprofit Pathways to Citizenship hosts its Del Margaritaville fundraiser at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center with food catered by Seaside Market and margaritas by Crust Pizza. The happy hour event will feature music by steel drum band Sounds of Paradise and an opportunity to buy vacation packages, local entertainment and one-of-a-kind art pieces. Tickets are $120, including food and drink. Proceeds benefit the clients and students of Pathways to Citizenship, which offers legal and educational services to help qualified individuals navigate the journey toward U.S. citizenship. Parking is available at the Del Mar Surf Station, 1565 Coast Blvd. Visit pathwayssd.orgCQ.

Oktoberfest with beer, food, music

The 27th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. Hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, highlights of the family-oriented festival and artisan fair include Bavarian music with oompah music and dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet, two beer gardens and traditional German food ranging from sausages and schnitzel to pretzels. A ceremonial parade is slated for noon. A free shuttle will run from Flora Vista Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.comCQ.

Lawrence Family JCC to offer ‘active aging’ program

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla has created a comprehensive 10-week “active aging” program for older adults focused on expanding one’s community and relationships.

The program was introduced a few months ago and immediately was filled to capacity. The new program will offer 10 two-hour courses on three different weekdays, a three-month membership to the JCC and a private session with one of the retirement coaches. The course fee is $500. A scholarship fund has been established.

For more information, visit lfjcc.org/ra or call (858) 362-1123.

Surf competition at Oceanside Pier

The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will be held Sept. 22-24 at the Oceanside Pier, drawing top U.S. female surfers to compete. The event is free to attend and features a concert series, fitness classes, a female leadership panel discussion, a beer and wine garden, a fashion show, and a food court. Visit supergirlsurfpro.comCQ.

Dinner party fundraiser benefits Feeding San Diego

A Pairings with a Purpose Dinner Party fundraiser to benefit Feeding San Diego will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe. Brad Wise, chef and owner of TRUST Restaurant Group, will lead the preparation of a multicourse dinner. The event includes live entertainment and auctions and raises money for the expansion of Feeding San Diego’s School Pantry program. Visit give.feedingsandiego.org/event/pairings-with-a-purpose-fy24/e487283CQ.

Event raises awareness about brain health

The third annual MoveFTT (Move For Their Thoughts) fundraising event runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 22. Participants run, bike, swim or just move a mile a day for 35 days to improve their brain health. The event benefits For Their Thoughts Foundation, a locally based group that raises awareness about the challenges facing the caregivers responsible for their loved ones living with dementia. Registration can be made for an individual or team. Participants pledge $1, $2 or $4 a day and earn their pledge back each day they accomplish at least one consecutive mile. Participants can also donate their pledge back to the organization or opt to raise $100 through donations or individual sponsorships and join MoveFTT for free. Visit moveftt.orgCQ.

Dog stars sought for Dogtoberfest video contest

The San Diego Public Library holds Dogtoberfest in October with events to celebrate dogs, including costume contests, video competitions, educational visits from community partners and author visits. Submissions are sought for the Dog Stars Video Awards Festival. Entries are due by Sept. 30 and should show your dog’s antics and acting skills on video. (Submit early — only 75 submissions will be accepted.) The Dog Stars Video Awards Festival and Community Panel is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the San Diego Central Library’s Neil Morgan Auditorium, 330 Park Blvd., presented by the San Diego Public Library and community partners. Visit sandiego.gov/public-library/dogtoberfest

‘Art in the Park’ exhibit

“Art in the Park,” an exhibit featuring the work of area artists, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the International Lawn in Balboa Park. Members of the nonprofit San Diego County Art Mart have been showing their fine art and crafts and giving art demonstrations at the park for 60 years. Visit sdcama.com

Volunteers sought to join crisis team

The Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego, aka TIP, is looking for volunteers to join crisis teams and support trauma victims at emergency scenes. TIP is especially in need of volunteers in East County communities along with National City and Coronado. No experience is necessary; training will be provided. Training Academy and registration information is at tipsandiego.orgCQ or (855) TIPSD-HELP (855-847-7343)CQ.

Coastal Cleanup Day seeks volunteers

Community members across San Diego County can participate in I Love A Clean San Diego’s Coastal Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 as part of a worldwide cleanup effort. The annual event brings together thousands of volunteers from around San Diego to clean up more than 100 local parks, beaches, creeks and ocean areas throughout the county. Volunteers can register for the Cleanup Day at cleanupday.orgCQ.

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $225. Tickets after Sept. 16 are $250. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

The Haunted Ghost Town returns to the Heritage Ranch

The Heritage Ranch and Ovation Theatre recently announced the return of The Haunted Ghost Town, an immersive, family-friendly experience opening Oct. 20 at the Heritage Ranch in Encinitas. Due to the popularity of last year’ inaugural event, including sold-out dates, an additional night has been added for 2023.

This year’s haunt will transport visitors back to the Gold Rush era – a time when some folks would do anything for a chance at striking it rich – to explore the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch and come face-to-face with the souls who remain trapped there forever. Set among restored historic buildings, this experience combines authentic details, rich storytelling based on local legends and the dark history of the Gold Rush, and bone-chilling performances by professionally-trained actors in period-specific costumes. The result is an unforgettable haunted attraction to be enjoyed by all ages.

Nightly tours of The Haunted Ghost Town are available Oct. 20 – 22 and Oct. 27 – 30 with less scary experiences suitable for young children offered from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations recommended for ages 12+ from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Refreshments inspired by the Gold Rush era will be available for purchase.

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under, and $22 for adults. For tickets and more information,visit hauntedtown.org. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged as this event will fill up quickly.

Speaker to discuss ‘Inflation and Monetary Policy’ at UC San Diego Economics Roundtable

The next UC San Diego Economics Roundtable will feature Stanford Professor John Taylor speaking on “Inflation and Monetary Policy.” Breakfast will begin in the UCSD Faculty Club at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, and the talk will begin at 8 a.m. Individuals who cannot make it to the event in person can be invited to register for the Zoom session on their own via this link https://cvent.me/mLZYb9. After the event has concluded, a recording of the talk along with the speakers slide deck will be posted to the UC San Diego Roundtable website.

Parking at UCSD is more difficult than it used to be. If using Uber, the ideal drop-off location would be the Ida and Cecil Green Faculty Club. For those driving to campus, you can purchase a parking permit in the Scholars Parking Structure; for directions see https://facultyclub.ucsd.edu/directions/index.html and look for “Scholars Drive Parking Lot”.

If you would like to attend as a nonsponsored guest, register using https://cvent.me/mLZYb9 for a cost of $75. If you would like to observe the event online using Zoom, register using https://cvent.me/mLZYb9 at no cost.

Solento Surf Festival

The Solento Surf Festival, which represents the vibrant convergence of surfing, film, art, and music, will be held from Sept. 16-23 in Encinitas.

On Sept. 16, SSF launches with the Seaside Beach Takeover—a family-oriented day featuring surf contests, live music, food and drinks, and partner activations.

From Sept. 21 to 23, the historic La Paloma Theatre will showcase the best new surf films, panel discussions with world-class athletes and creatives, live music, and more.

There will be other Community Activations throughout the week including an art show hosted at Four Moons Spa and Pre-Screen Happy Hour at ALOHA Collection. Learn more at solentotequila.com/pages/surffestival

Solutions for Change gala: “An Evening to Remember” features keynote speaker Tim Tebow

As the battle against family homelessness and dependency continues to be a growing concern in San Diego County, Solutions for Change, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the root cause of homelessness by empowering families to end dependency, steps into the forefront with unwavering determination.This organization recently announced it will host its largest event of the year with its upcoming annual gala, “An Evening to Remember” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa with keynote speaker, professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow.

Join Solutions for Change to raise both awareness and critical support to address the complex root causes of family homelessness and empower these families to overcome adversity. For more information about this event and the organization’s mission, visit solutionsforchange.org/event-registration/etr-2023.html

DreamKeepers Project Inc to host ‘A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends’ event

DreamKeepers Project Inc recently announced that their 18th annual Membership Appreciation Event, “A Morning of Coffee, Food & Friends,” will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at a spectacular private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event will feature an exclusive cooking demonstration by Executive Chef Mourad Jamal of Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar.

There will also be exciting shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home. And, of course, the Famous Opportunity Drawing for fabulous gift baskets will conclude the morning of fun.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.

All are welcome to attend, please come and bring a friend.

RSVP by Friday, Oct. 6 to: contact@dreamkeepersproject.org or 858-756-6993 for details.

There is no charge for this event – please consider bringing a donation for the babies and toddlers at FRC.

Horizon Church to present ‘Unshakable Biblical Worldview Conference’

Horizon Church will host the “Unshakable Biblical Worldview Conference” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Unshakable line-up features world-class Christian thinkers, authors and gifted speakers “with a heart to educate, equip and establish a Biblical Worldview in our students, church, and greater San Diego Christian community,” according to a news release.

This two-day, no-cost conference is “designed for individuals or groups and is open to anyone ready to grow in their roots deeper in Christ,” according to the news release.

For group or school registration, register the person who is the main point of contact and Horizon’s staff will be in touch to sort out additional group details and accommodations.

For the list of guest speakers at the event, more information and to register for the free conference go to: horizonnc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1907103

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to hold High Holiday Services

Join the RSF Jewish community for Chabad Jewish Center of RSF’s “fresh air” High Holiday services filled with meaning and melody. Yom Kippur runs Sept. 24 and 25.

Services are traditional, inspirational and held outdoors in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Guests do not need any prior affiliation to attend.

Square dancing fun for the entire family

All are invited to the next family-friendly square dancing event in Solana Beach on Sept. 23, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. A fun introduction for new dancers.

A caller teaches Modern Western Square Dancing to cheerful music. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

These square dancing events are held the fourth Saturday of the month at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: adults $10, children free. Partner or dance experience not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

For more information, visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

